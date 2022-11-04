November 4, 2022

JUST NBC THE JOURNALISM! Tiffany Cross Blasted Ron DeSantis, Called Florida ‘Dick of the Country’ Hours Before MSNBC Ouster.

On the latest edition of Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week, Cross used her turn during the “One’s Gotta Go” segment to push for the release of Florida into the castration bin, ripping into the governor and comparing his state to a set of genitalia that could use a trim:

TIFFANY CROSS: I say Florida literally looks like the dick of the country. So let’s get rid of Florida. Ron…

CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD: You’re saying castrate the dick of the country?

TIFFANY CROSS: Seriously, let’s castrate Florida. Here’s the problem, Ron DeStupid, Ron DeSantis, whatever you want to call Florida Man, he is so problematic. The people there passed Amendment Four, which gave returning citizens, those formerly incarcerated, the right to vote. He instituted a poll tax. He has done everything he can to keep Black and brown people from the ballot. He trafficks in stupidity and ignorance and I just think they are a problem for the rest of the country. Let’s get them out.

Hours later, news broke that MSNBC was severing ties with Cross, and a source familiar cited the comments as an example of the sort of commentary that led to the move.