November 4, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: NBC Retracts Report That Exposed New Details in Pelosi-Attack Investigation.

It remains unclear whether Pelosi was injured or whether his mental state was impaired at the time he answered the door, NBC stipulated.

Court documents obtained by NBC reveal that when police asked the assailant, David DePape, what was happening, he “calmly greeted them” and said “everything’s good.” DePape and Pelosi then began wrestling for control of a hammer, which DePape eventually used to strike Pelosi in the head, fracturing his skull.

Hours after the segment aired live on NBC, it was deleted from the Today Show website and an editor’s note was appended to the page.

“The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the editor’s note reads.

The official Today Show Twitter account also deleted a tweet promoting the segment.

The retraction came after several prominent social-media users took notice of the strange new details NBC had reported. Several digital outlets, including the Daily Mail, had also aggregated NBC’s reporting and cast it in a conspiratorial light.