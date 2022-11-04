November 4, 2022
DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: NBC Retracts Report That Exposed New Details in Pelosi-Attack Investigation.
It remains unclear whether Pelosi was injured or whether his mental state was impaired at the time he answered the door, NBC stipulated.
Court documents obtained by NBC reveal that when police asked the assailant, David DePape, what was happening, he “calmly greeted them” and said “everything’s good.” DePape and Pelosi then began wrestling for control of a hammer, which DePape eventually used to strike Pelosi in the head, fracturing his skull.
Hours after the segment aired live on NBC, it was deleted from the Today Show website and an editor’s note was appended to the page.
“The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the editor’s note reads.
The official Today Show Twitter account also deleted a tweet promoting the segment.
The retraction came after several prominent social-media users took notice of the strange new details NBC had reported. Several digital outlets, including the Daily Mail, had also aggregated NBC’s reporting and cast it in a conspiratorial light.
Here’s the original segment:
NBC on Paul Pelosi:
“The front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. He did not declare an emergency or try to leave his home, instead began walking several feet back towards the assailant and away from police." pic.twitter.com/PArqbcPAWB
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2022
Our friends on the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters crew watched all the mainstream blather so you all didn’t have to and crunched the numbers. Looking at the first five days of coverage of the Pelosi attack, they found that the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC’s morning, evening, and Sunday shows) had 11 times more coverage than in the same five-day coverage period following the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
I doubt very much that Sarah Palin is shocked by the disparity.