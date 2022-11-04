November 4, 2022

BREAKING: MSNBC Abruptly Severs Ties With Tiffany Cross.

MSNBC has abruptly cut ties with weekend host Tiffany Cross, opting not to renew her contract after two years and severing ties, Variety reported first on Friday.

“Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter,” Variety said in their breaking news.

No comment or statement has been released, nor has Cross tweeted about it at this time. Mediaite reached out to MSNBC for comment but did not receive a response at the time of this post.