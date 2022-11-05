November 5, 2022

CHIP DILLER, CALL YOUR OFFICE! Let’s check in on the Democrats right now:

● Michael Beschloss Says GOP Victory in Midterms Will Mean ‘Our Children Will Be Arrested and Conceivably Killed.’

—Mediaite, Thursday.

● House Majority Whip James Clyburn: US ‘on track to repeat’ Nazi Germany, downplays inflation ahead of midterms.

—Fox News, Friday.

● ‘We’ve Seen This Before’: CNN Guest Michael Fanone Compares GOP, Ballot Box Watchers To KKK.

—The Daily Caller, Thursday.

● The View’s Sunny Hostin: Suburban women backing GOP ‘like roaches voting for Raid.’

—The Hill, Thursday.

Classical reference in headline: