November 5, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Twitter Lays Off Thousands of Censors.

There was a time when I would’ve sympathized with the people getting laid off from Twitter. That time was before I joined Twitter.

I’m not going to jump up and down with joy about my former oppressors hitting the bricks, but I’m not crying into my sweater either. If somebody censors you, lies to you, lies about you, and generally treats you like a mortal enemy for disagreeing with him, are you supposed to feign concern when he’s fired?

What’s the average annual salary at Twitter? A hundred grand, thereabouts? Those folks should have enough saved up to afford San Francisco rents for another month or two.

And what happens now? Will Twitter fall apart without all those crucial employees? Can a social media platform survive without “trust & safety” hall monitors to constantly remind you what you can and can’t say?

The journos certainly aren’t taking it well. You doin’ okay there, MSNBC’s Ben Collins?

That’s all this is. These tech reporters and “disinfo” specialists just lost all their power. They were big fish in a little pond, until a South African dude with a particular taste in memes threw in a stick of dynamite. The bird app was the source of their status, but suddenly their friends there are gone and they don’t exert any control over it.