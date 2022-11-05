November 5, 2022
NEW FRONTIERS IN KREMLINOLOGY: Here’s How to Know What’s Really Happening on Election Night.
The above is not a rosy scenario. But if the following is happening, then the red team is having a nice night:
- Rachel Maddow is taking off her glasses and wiping her eyes a lot.
- PolitiFact is reported to be rehiring the 500 fact-checkers who were laid off after Biden won the presidency and Democrats won the Senate.
- CBS’s election panel breaks into inconsolable weeping at 11 p.m.
- Workmen are seen in the Capitol parking lot painting this on the curb in front of the Senate committee hearing room: “This Space Reserved for Secretary Mayorkas.” (Hat tip to Rep. Steve Scalise.)
- Pundits on CNN’s election-night panel are saying the phrase “a bipartisan spirit is needed in Congress now” a lot.
- Hunter Biden is seen boarding a flight to Brunei, which has no extradition treaty with the U.S.
- CBS is going to commercial breaks and coming out of commercial breaks to strains of Mozart’s Requiem.
- Pundits on all networks are repeating the line “now we’ll see if they can govern.”
Heh. Read the whole thing.