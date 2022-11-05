November 5, 2022

NEW FRONTIERS IN KREMLINOLOGY: Here’s How to Know What’s Really Happening on Election Night.

The above is not a rosy scenario. But if the following is happening, then the red team is having a nice night:

Rachel Maddow is taking off her glasses and wiping her eyes a lot.

PolitiFact is reported to be rehiring the 500 fact-checkers who were laid off after Biden won the presidency and Democrats won the Senate.

CBS’s election panel breaks into inconsolable weeping at 11 p.m.

Workmen are seen in the Capitol parking lot painting this on the curb in front of the Senate committee hearing room: “This Space Reserved for Secretary Mayorkas.” (Hat tip to Rep. Steve Scalise.)

Pundits on CNN’s election-night panel are saying the phrase “a bipartisan spirit is needed in Congress now” a lot.

Hunter Biden is seen boarding a flight to Brunei, which has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

CBS is going to commercial breaks and coming out of commercial breaks to strains of Mozart’s Requiem.

Pundits on all networks are repeating the line “now we’ll see if they can govern.”

