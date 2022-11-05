November 5, 2022

JOY REID CLAIMS REPUBLICANS ‘HAVE TAUGHT PEOPLE THE WORD INFLATION’ FOR POLITICAL GAIN: ‘Not Part of the Normal Lexicon.’

Reid added that Republican messaging around the issue has made “inflation” a household word:

Appearing as a guest on Thursday’s Deadline: White House, Reid was asked by host Nicolle Wallace how the hot-button issues of crime and inflation are playing out in Florida, where Reid was doing the live hit from.

“The only people I ever hear use the word ‘inflation’ are journalists and economists,” she answered. “So, that is not part of the normal lexicon of the way people talk.”

Year-over-year inflation is at a four-decade high, with the figure hitting 8.2% in September.

So, it’s interesting that Republicans are doing something they don’t normally do, which is not use the common tongue, not use just common English like they sort of do on their campaigns like they do with crime.

But what they’ve done is they’ve taught people the word inflation. Most people who would’ve never used that word ever in their lives are using it now because they’ve been taught it, including on TV, including in newspapers. They’ve been taught this word.