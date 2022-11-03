November 3, 2022

MICHIGAN GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE TUDOR DIXON GETS THE LAST LAUGH AT STEPHEN COLBERT:

During the Michigan gubernatorial debate on Oct. 25, GOP candidate Tudor Dixon related a story about a father coming up to her and telling her what he found in his son’s school library.

“I had a gentleman come up to me just a few nights ago and he said, ‘I found content in my school library describing how to have sex to my son,’” Dixon said in the clip of the debate.

“He said ‘just a few weeks ago, not only was I a Democrat, but I was running for office as a Democrat.’ He said because Democrats won’t stand up for our children and go back to the basics, ‘I’m leaving the Democratic Party,’” Dixon added.

Too good to check? Late-night host Stephen Colbert thought that Tudor had made the whole thing up. In his monologue the day after the debate, the comedian joked about the voter’s concerns about sexually explicit material in a school library.

“Dixon’s not the only one worried about this issue. So is this guy she totally made up,” Colbert said. “OK, fine, that happened,” he said sarcastically, using air quotes to drive home his skepticism.

But the concerned parent actually exists. And Colbert has egg all over his face.