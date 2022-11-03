November 3, 2022

DEMOCRATS MADE KARI LAKE A STAR:

In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, the national media and the Hillary Clinton campaign devised a plan to elevate Donald Trump and so-called “lunacy” over a field of up-and-coming Republican politicians. According to New York Times journalist Amy Chozick, who was embedded with Hillary Clinton’s campaign from inception to death, campaign manager Robby Mook called a meeting with an agenda of specifically asking “How do we maximize Donald Trump?” Chozick also noted how Mook “salivated when a debate came on, and Trump would start to speak. ‘Shhhhh,’ Robby said, practically pressing his nose up to the TV. ‘I’ve gahtz to get me some Trump.’”

We all know how that worked out. Yet fast-forward to the 2022 midterm elections — and Democrats are using the same strategy in several key races across the country that will tilt the balance of power. One such race in Arizona has captivated Democrats and the media, where Republican candidate Kari Lake benefited from Democratic efforts to boost the “crazy” candidate. Once again it looks like the Dems are going to come to regret it.

Lake, who has been a leading voice for Donald Trump’s 2020 election claims, is on a short rocket ship ride to MAGA stardom. Early in the GOP primary, Democrats deployed tactics such as statewide mailers attacking Lake’s opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson. The goal was to elevate Lake, who has been labeled an election denier, into the general election against secretary of state Katie Hobbs. The strategy worked. Lake secured the nomination and Democrats swiftly turned on Lake, just as they did Trump in 2016.

Now a full-blown panic has set in, as Lake has pulled away in the polls thanks to an inept campaign by Hobbs that saw her refuse to debate Lake in front of voters. As for Lake? Democrats don’t seem to know what hit them, and who they were actually messing with.