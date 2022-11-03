November 3, 2022
THE DRAMA OF THE GIFTED CHILD: Historian: America is about to die in darkness.
Beschloss isn’t even exactly an historian. He’s more a history popularizer, which I think is a perfectly acceptable vocation as long as you do a good job at it. I listen to Dan Carlin and Mike Duncan, and love them. So I don’t hold Beschloss’ lack of history credentials against him. As long as I can respect your intelligence and diligence, I will listen.
Beschloss doesn’t deserve my respect. He is a full blown MSNBC political hack peddling ridiculous lies to the credulous Left, using his shaky credentials as an historian to add a gloss of respectability to his fevered rants.
MSNBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss on Wednesday night warned that if Republican candidates win their races next week, American democracy and the free press could end, historians may no longer exist, and “our children” could all die at the hands of a “brutal authoritarian system.”*
President Joe Biden said in his Wednesday night speech that, in the upcoming midterms, “democracy itself is “at stake,” a message that MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and much of the media have been repeating for months. Hayes played clips from the speech, including the president saying that electing certain Republicans is a “path to chaos” — a comment with which Hayes clearly agreed.
* Well, he may be onto something there: Snuff Radio: NPR Airs Audio of Woman Getting Abortion With Vacuuming, Moaning & Crying.
Let’s change the channel to ABC, where I’m sure the gals on The View are exploring the current poll numbers in their usual calm, rational style: The View host Sunny Hostin says white women voting Republican is like ‘roaches voting for raid.’
You went full National Socialist, Sunny. Never go full National Socialist.