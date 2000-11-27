November 3, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: CBS News lays out the criteria for you to be considered an ‘election denier.’

—Twitchy, today.

Chaser: Bush Wins? Not As Democrat Dan Rather Sees It.

Katherine Harris may have certified George W. Bush as President-Elect last night, but don’t expect the liberal media to concede this official result any faster than their friends in the Gore campaign will. Last night in live coverage on CBS, Dan Rather identified Harris as a Republican at least six times, and questioned the finality of her finding at least ten times:

Rather began: “Nineteen days after the presidential election, Florida’s Republican Secretary of State is about to announce the winner — as she sees it and she decrees it — of the state’s potentially decisive 25 electoral votes. Katherine Harris will officially certify the state’s election returns…The believed certification — as the Republican Secretary of State sees it — is coming just hours after a court ordered deadline for counties to submit their hand count and recount totals.”

“The reason we’re on the air right across the board nationally right now is because Florida’s Secretary of State — a Republican, as we’ve mentioned before — campaigned actively for George Bush, well-connected to Governor Bush’s Governor brother Jeb Bush in Florida, but a woman who has consistently said ‘I’m trying to do my job, right down to the letter of the law, as best I can’…She will certify — as she sees it — who gets Florida’s 25 electoral votes. Those 25 electoral votes potentially will be decisive.”

Rather explained the signing: “What’s happening here is the certification — as the Florida Secretary of State sees it and decrees it — is being signed…After this, it will be, at least in the opinion of the Secretary of State, that the results will be final…The Secretary of State, as she has restated here, in effect believes that the election certification she gives should stand.”