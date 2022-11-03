November 3, 2022

ROVE: Biden is president thanks to an election denier, you know.

Karl Rove reminded viewers on Fox News Channel during an appearance on Wednesday that if it were not for the help he received from an election denier, Joe Biden wouldn’t be president today. Just hours before Biden’s spur-of-the-moment address to the nation about the threat to democracy that voting for Republicans will cause, Rove brought up a little nugget from the past about Rep. James Clyburn. Clyburn was an election denier before election deniers were cool.

Rove said that in 2005, Clyburn promoted a conspiracy theory that voting machines were switching votes for Democrat John Kerry to Republican incumbent President George W. Bush. I had forgotten that, but he’s right.

Clyburn was instrumental in the election of Joe Biden as president in 2020. Biden was losing early primaries, unable to gain traction as a presidential candidate, and it was Clyburn who saved his bacon in South Carolina. Clyburn endorsed Biden and worked to get voters to support him. Biden won South Carolina’s primary, an important early primary win, and the rest is history.