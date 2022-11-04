November 4, 2022

THERE’S REALLY NO CONTEST BETWEEN OLD SPACE AND NEW SPACE: SpaceX is now building a Raptor engine a day, NASA says. “In 2015, NASA gave Aerojet Rocketdyne a contract worth $1.16 billion to “restart the production line” for the RS-25 engine. Again, that was money just to reestablish manufacturing facilities, not actually build the engines. NASA is paying more than $100 million for each of those. With this startup funding, the goal was for Aerojet Rocketdyne to produce four of these engines per year.”

The Raptor 2 engines will power the Spaceship vehicle, at an eventual projected cost of $250k per engine — or 1/400th the cost of an RS-25.