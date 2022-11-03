November 3, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN COSPLAY: The Pretending Can Get Competitive.

A man in Norway is sparking outrage on social media after he was sympathetically interviewed about his decision to begin identifying as a disabled woman… In the interview, [he] stated that he had always wished he had been born a woman who was paralysed from the waist down.

As David Thompson writes in response, “So not just a woman, but a woman in a wheelchair, which confers bonus points…Unsurprisingly, many actually disabled people, whose use of wheelchairs is not recreational or a prop in some theatrical psychodrama, have aired their reservations about this new frontier in the world of make-believe identities.”