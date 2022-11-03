November 3, 2022

JOHN NOLTE: The Atlantic’s COVID Amnesty Request Was a Massive Political Blunder.

Democrats are about to get wiped out in large part by suburban mothers in blue states and cities where the COVID tyranny and human rights abuses were the worst. The Atlantic’s request for an amnesty was a direct, election-eve appeal to these suburban voters to forgive, forget, and vote Democrat. It doesn’t get any more cynical or dishonest than that, but that’s what the Atlantic was aiming for.

Without apologizing or even admitting they did anything wrong, without promising never to do it again, without any contrition or remorse or consequences, these monsters are requesting amnesty.

More proof arrogance breeds stupidity like rats breed plague.

And here’s why we should thank the Atlantic for lying.

This was a MASSIVE political blunder.

One week before a consequential national political election, the idiots at the Atlantic made COVID tyranny front and center again. This gave countless outlets like Breitbart good reason to re-litigate the left’s COVID horrors. One week before Election Day, these desperate and bubbled Atlantic morons put one of the Democrat party’s worst issues front and center.

Better still, even if these suburban moms aren’t reading outlets like Breitbart; they’re not stupid. More than anyone, moms know what these monsters did to their children. So the Atlantic trying to gaslight them in such a brazen and shameless way will only infuriate and remind them of the arrogance and lack of repentance on the part of those who abused their children and aging parents.