DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA:

Despite its author deleting her Twitter account, the article is still online at the New Yorker: The Disturbing Rise of Amateur Predator-Hunting Stings.

Somewhere between its narcoleptic “Tiny Mummies” phase that Tom Wolfe wrote about in 1965 and, well, this, would be a good medium for the New Yorker. Hopefully it can still right the ship.