November 3, 2022

WOEING: Delays in Boeing’s New Air Force One Cause Costs to Pile Up for Shareholders, Taxpayers. “The Arlington, Va., aerospace company said it expects to lose $766 million more on the high-profile, years-late project to transform two 747-8 jumbo jets into flying White Houses, bringing its total losses related to the effort to nearly $2 billion, according to securities filings. The additional costs were part of a larger charge that led Boeing to report a $3.3 billion third-quarter loss.”