November 3, 2022

LINCOLN BROWN: An Ex-Leftist Reacts to Biden’s Speech About ‘Democracy.’ “Democracy versus autocracy, you say? Who but an autocrat would weaponize the Department of Justice to terrorize his political opponents, cast concerned parents as domestic terrorists, and even try to find ways to criminalize election rhetoric he doesn’t like? Who but an autocrat would freeze energy production in his own country, raid the reserves, and flirt with nationalizing the oil industry?”

