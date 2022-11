SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: A theater troupe in England tried to recreate Romeo and Juliet as a non-binary romance set in Nazi Germany and it went over just as well as you’d expect. “A production of Romeo and Juliet for non-binary performers, with Juliet reimagined as a persecuted Jew and Romeo as a member of Hitler Youth, has become embroiled in a row over its failure to include Jewish people in a casting call.”