November 3, 2022

LATEST EQUITY ARGUMENT: Now that white males are a minority on the Supreme Court, the latest complaint is that the lawyers who argue before the Court are still mostly white males. I fear that the next step will be to demand that the Court actually decide cases along demographic lines. Eg.: If 50% of Supreme Court cases are argued by women, then women advocates must win 50% of the time. We can laugh at that now. But just a few years ago we were laughing at the notion that a 6″ 4″ person with … uh … male equipment … is just another girl on the girls’ field hockey team. I’m done with classifying arguments as too crazy to worry about.