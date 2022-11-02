November 2, 2022

WHITE HOUSE PREVIEWS BIDEN WITH TALK OF VIOLENCE-FANNING, ELECTION-DENYING GOP:

The White House said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s speech about threats to democracy was important because of Republicans who won’t accept the results of next Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previewed Biden’s speech at the top of Tuesday’s White House briefing.

“Democracy is under assault and we cannot pretend otherwise… Mega MAGA Republican officials…don’t believe in the rule of law,” Jean-Pierre said. “They refuse to accept the results of elections and they fan the flames of political violence.”

Jean-Pierre told reporters “an alarming number of Republican officials suggesting they will not accept the results of this election … The president believes it is a moment of reckoning. This is not a regular moment in our democracy.”

She did not identify the Republican officials who said they will not accept the results of the election, in which the party is heavily favored.

“Denying the results of an election makes you a threat to our democracy,” she said.