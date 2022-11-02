November 2, 2022

MARK JUDGE: The Stasi Media That White Knights for Nancy Pelosi Bought Every Wild Tale About Brett Kavanaugh.

The media is feverishly blasting the conspiracy theories that popped up after the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

They are right to do so. I’ve been fortunate enough in my career as a journalist to have great editors who warned me about jumping into a story too quickly when you don’t know the facts. Mr. Pelosi is an elderly man who was assaulted by a nutcase. There is nothing funny about that and it’s irresponsible to speculate. Across the board, the media condemned the wild speculation and partisan mania that surrounded the incident.

* * * * * * * *

I sure could have used some of that skepticism in 2018. In September of that year I got a call from Ronan Farrow from the New Yorker, called me and told me I was in a letter along with Brett, a letter that accused us of taking part in “sexual misconduct” in “the 1980s.” Farrow couldn’t tell me the specific time, the place, or even who the accuser was.