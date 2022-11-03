November 3, 2022

WHAT THE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES DIDN’T MENTION: One topic that the no one brought up at the Monday’s Supreme Court oral argument on affirmative action was mismatch. Of the six conservative justices, not one was willing to bring up the research that suggests that students who receive an affirmative action leg up are actually made worse off by that supposed benefit. I think I know why: When Justice Scalia brought it up (very inartfully) at the 2015 oral argument in Fisher v. University of Texas, he got clobbered for it in the media. The last thing they wanted was a media frenzy like the one Scalia had to endure.