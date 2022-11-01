November 1, 2022

WELCOME TO HOTEL CHINAFORNIA: Shanghai Disney shuts over Covid, visitors unable to leave. “The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account the park was barring people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave.”

However many people around the world were still thinking of visiting Communist China, there must be fewer now.

