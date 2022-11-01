November 1, 2022

HMM: Russia offers conditions to end war… sort of.

We probably shouldn’t get our hopes up too high just yet, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled that there might be an offer on the table over the weekend. Considering how bombastic Lavrov generally is, this would indicate a serious change in his attitude if it turns out to be more than just random propaganda. But, as always, he wasn’t suggesting any sort of complete surrender or even withdrawal without concessions. Russia would only be willing to engage in such a discussion if “the West meets certain conditions.”

So what are these “conditions” that Lavrov wants to see being offered? We’re not going to get much help from him there because he seemed to be deliberately vague on the subject. He claimed that Russia is “always ready to listen to our Western colleagues” if there is a desire to engage in new talks.