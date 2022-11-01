November 1, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Robert Spencer: Obama Fires Off Rhetorical Shot at Trump, Hits Biden Instead. “When we don’t just disagree with people but we start demonizing them, making wild crazy allegations about them, that creates a dangerous climate.”

Matt Margolis: Is There a Cover-up Underway in the Pelosi Home Invasion Story? “It may be considered unbecoming to ask questions because Paul Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack, but it’s hard to ignore some of the problems with the story.”

Yours Truly: Are You Ready to Forgive and Forget for the Damage Done by COVID Lockdowns? “This is the same author who, as recently as January, was arguing that it ‘may be necessary’ to mock ‘anti-vaxxers’ COVID deaths.'”