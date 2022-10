JIM TREACHER: How Did David DePape Get into the Pelosis’ House? “I dunno, sounds like a typical San Francisco resident to me. Blaming Republicans for this is grasping at straws. But WaPo and the NYT and the rest have gotten their marching orders, I guess. Oh, one last question: Presumably the responding officers had body cams. Showing us the footage would shut down all these conspiracy theories, wouldn’t it? Hello? Anybody?”