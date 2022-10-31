October 31, 2022
JOHN NOLTE: WaPo Reporter Admits Media ‘Afraid’ to Tell Truths That Anger the Left.
Here are the key parts of [Erik] Wemple’s confession:
To date, the lesson from the set-to — that publishing a senator arguing that federal troops could be deployed against rioters is unacceptable — will forever circumscribe what issues opinion sections are allowed to address. It’s also long past time to ask why more people who claim to uphold journalism and free expression — including, um, the Erik Wemple Blog — didn’t speak out then in Bennet’s defense.
It’s because we were afraid to.
…
Our criticism of the Twitter outburst comes 875 days too late. Although the hollowness of the internal uproar against Bennet was immediately apparent, we responded with an evenhanded critique of the Times’s flip-flop, not the unapologetic defense of journalism that the situation required. Our posture was one of cowardice and midcareer risk management. With that, we pile one more regret onto a controversy littered with them.
Whatever, whatever, whatever…
Here’s what matters…
Here’s what you need to remember…
On the single most important issue in journalism — defending free speech — the very people charged with defending free expression were too “afraid” of the political left to 1) tell the truth about how outrageous this was and 2) stand up for the bedrock principle of their own profession.
Now, ask yourself this…
If these cowards are too “afraid” to tell that truth and defend that principle, imagine the other truths people like Wemple and the Washington Post are “afraid” to tell.
Imagine all the other principles they are refusing to defend.
Imagine what the corporate media know about but are “afraid” to report — aka Hunter’s laptop, John Fetterman’s health, voting irregularities, Joe Biden’s senility — out of fear of the monsters they allowed into their own newsrooms.
Monsters their editors at the WaPo, the Times, the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Atlantic asserted no control over when they were hired.
And then there’s the average DNC-MSM journalist’s fear of the social media mob: ‘It Can Ruin Your Career:’ Glenn Greenwald Explains Why Journalists Are Terrified To Question Paul Pelosi Narrative. “Greenwald went on to explain that even journalists who had questions about the prevailing narrative — on any topic — often felt as though they couldn’t say anything without risking their jobs or even their entire careers. ‘It’s so crucial to understand the dynamic dominating journalism. Few journalists have career security,’ Greenwald continued. ‘Imagine you’re a young journalist at a big media corporation. You know if you ask these questions, Twitter will explode and it can ruin your career.’”