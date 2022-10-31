October 31, 2022

JOHN NOLTE: WaPo Reporter Admits Media ‘Afraid’ to Tell Truths That Anger the Left.

Here are the key parts of [Erik] Wemple’s confession:

To date, the lesson from the set-to — that publishing a senator arguing that federal troops could be deployed against rioters is unacceptable — will forever circumscribe what issues opinion sections are allowed to address. It’s also long past time to ask why more people who claim to uphold journalism and free expression — including, um, the Erik Wemple Blog — didn’t speak out then in Bennet’s defense.

It’s because we were afraid to.

…

Our criticism of the Twitter outburst comes 875 days too late. Although the hollowness of the internal uproar against Bennet was immediately apparent, we responded with an evenhanded critique of the Times’s flip-flop, not the unapologetic defense of journalism that the situation required. Our posture was one of cowardice and midcareer risk management. With that, we pile one more regret onto a controversy littered with them.

Whatever, whatever, whatever…

Here’s what matters…

Here’s what you need to remember…

On the single most important issue in journalism — defending free speech — the very people charged with defending free expression were too “afraid” of the political left to 1) tell the truth about how outrageous this was and 2) stand up for the bedrock principle of their own profession.

Now, ask yourself this…

If these cowards are too “afraid” to tell that truth and defend that principle, imagine the other truths people like Wemple and the Washington Post are “afraid” to tell.

Imagine all the other principles they are refusing to defend.

Imagine what the corporate media know about but are “afraid” to report — aka Hunter’s laptop, John Fetterman’s health, voting irregularities, Joe Biden’s senility — out of fear of the monsters they allowed into their own newsrooms.