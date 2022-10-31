October 31, 2022

HE’S BACK ON TV? Chris Cuomo in search of new time slot amid sinking ratings. “An inside source reported to the New York Post that Cuomo is pining for a 9 p.m. time slot instead, replacing host Dan Abrams after he himself was only hired by the news network this month. The former CNN host is ‘starting to blame everyone but himself’ for the ratings, according to the Post’s source, ‘he’s blaming the network, staff that he personally hired, his lead-in, the promo department and even the press department.'”