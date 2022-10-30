October 30, 2022

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? Burned Fetterman Sign Was on Farm of DNC Speaker.

A few things were immediately curious. How does one happen to snap a close-up photo of the sign mid-burn, in which it’s burned almost exactly to the point where the burning stopped (as evidenced in the next day’s photo), at 1:30 a.m., and how was the sign not completely engulfed by the time two firetrucks arrived to a rural area? How is it that only a few blades of grass were singed? How is it that the fire department put the fire out at the same time in the burn that [Jane] Switzer’s photo was snapped – and if they were busy putting the fire out, how was Switzer ALSO there?

If the verbiage with Switzer’s post didn’t give it away, she’s a Fetterman supporter and a hyper-partisan.

* * * * * * * *

Switzer’s neighbor, farmer Rick Telesz, is also quite partisan. He spoke at the DNC in 2020 and appeared in a Biden ad declaring that he made a mistake by voting for Donald Trump in 2016 but was going to correct that in 2020.

Then, on Election Day 2020, Jill Biden swung by the Telesz farm for a small rally between appearances in Erie and Pittsburgh. A barn cat interrupted that rally, and Jill Biden later adopted the cat, who’s now named Willow and resides at the White House. Telesz also ran for Congress in 2022, but lost in the Democrat primary.