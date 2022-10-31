October 31, 2022

AT LEAST SHE LEFT THE BUBBLE, IF ONLY BRIEFLY: Jen Psaki Travels to Pennsylvania to Interview Voters, Doesn’t Get the Answers She Wanted.

The conversation started with the Planned Parenthood representative plugging Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, saying that they will protect “women’s health care and access to abortions.” But when asked what she actually cares about, the woman responded by talking about jobs and the cost of living, noting to Psaki that “I’m sure it’s not the answer you wanted.”

That should have been expected given polls consistently show abortion is not a top issue for the vast majority of Americans. After all, why would anyone care about the largely nebulous topic of abortion more than being able to feed the children they have? It is the peak of bubble-dwelling for Psaki to go knock on doors pushing abortion when inflation is 8.2 percent.

The former Biden official did her best to spin the commentary she received in an article she wrote post-trip, but I’m not so sure she did a good job.