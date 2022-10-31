October 31, 2022

THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA Will Launch ‘Psyche’ Mission To Explore Asteroid Worth More Than The Global Economy.

16 Psyche—a 140-mile-wide/226-kilometer-wide asteroid—could contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth $10,000 quadrillion.

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft was set to launch in August 2022 and arrive at the asteroid in 2026. However, software issues and mission development problems meant the mission missed its window. An internal continuation/termination review followed that asked if the mission would be able to overcome its issues to successfully launch in 2023.

NASA has now announced its decision to take the Psyche mission forward and target a launch no earlier than October 10, 2023.