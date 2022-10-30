October 30, 2022

ON SECOND THOUGHT, JUST TOSS THAT PLASTIC BOTTLE IN THE TRASH: Even Greenpeace Admits That Recycling Plastic Makes No Sense. Greenpeace has finally acknowledged what was obvious a quarter century ago, when I set a record for hate mail at the New York Times Magazine with a cover story, “Recycling Is Garbage.” Environmental groups published lengthy denunciations and went on convincing municipal officials to keep adding more and more plastics to their recycling programs. They kept up this fantasy for decades, but now a report from Greenpeace’s finally admits that recycling plastic is a hopeless cause — utterly impractical, a waste of money, and bad for the environment. Unfortunately — but inevitably — Greenpeace is now pushing an even worse alternative.