October 31, 2022

TODAY! TODAY!: The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Harvard/UNC affirmative action cases TODAY. Then at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, the Manhattan Institute will be presenting a virtual post-argument analysis with Wai Wah Chin, James Copland, Ilya Shapiro and yours truly. It should be interesting! You can register here.

(Here’s the amicus curiae brief that Pete Kirsanow and I did for the case. And here’s my article on legislation that a future Congress should pass in order to remove the structural supports for race preferential admissions (no matter how the Supreme Court rules).)

(Bumped and amended from yesterday.)

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): As I’ve noted before, affirmative action is beloved by elites, but not by much of anyone else.