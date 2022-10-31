«
October 31, 2022

TODAY!  TODAY!:  The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Harvard/UNC affirmative action cases TODAY.  Then at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, the Manhattan Institute will be presenting a virtual post-argument analysis with Wai Wah Chin, James Copland, Ilya Shapiro and yours truly.  It should be interesting!  You can register here.

(Here’s the amicus curiae brief that Pete Kirsanow and I did for the case.  And here’s my article on legislation that a future Congress should pass in order to remove the structural supports for race preferential admissions (no matter how the Supreme Court rules).)

(Bumped and amended from yesterday.)

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): As I’ve noted before, affirmative action is beloved by elites, but not by much of anyone else.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:22 am