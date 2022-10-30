October 30, 2022

JOHN NOLTE: Imploding CNN Cuts Back on Series and Films. “Chris Licht, the chairman of CNN, said on Friday that the network would stop buying documentary films and original TV series as part of its cost-cutting efforts. ‘This was a very difficult decision to make,’ he wrote in an email to employees. The only reason disgraced former CNN chief Jeff Zucker got into this non-news programming was vanity and kickbacks. Acquiring these series and movies allowed Zucker to hobnob with the Hollywood elite and play the big shot. It also allowed him to pour millions of dollars all over his left-wing friends, the people who created this garbage.”