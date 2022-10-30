October 30, 2022

LET ME JUST GET OUT AHEAD OF THE STORY AND SAY THAT ELON MUSK DID NOT COMMIT SUICIDE: It’s Elon Musk’s Twitter now and his reply to Hillary Clinton … well … pop that popcorn.

“Grab the popcorn, baby! It’s on! Maybe a questionable decision this early in his tenure as Chief Twit, but we’re here for the show, and we couldn’t write a better opening episode. This tweet would have gotten flagged for disinformation or taken down by Twitter in the before times. Now it’s out there in all its glory for people to read, debate, criticize, and all the other things that should happen in a free society where ideas are discussed with words INSTEAD of resorting to violence. It’s a new day!”