October 29, 2022

JOHN FETTERMAN POSTS A PHOTO OF HIS CAMPAIGN SIGN STILL BURNING IN DEEP-RED LAWRENCE COUNTY: “When will the political violence from the Right end? The editor’s just about had it … Speaker Nancy Pelosi barely escaped another assassination attempt incited by Donald Trump, and now this. Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman posted this photo of one of his campaign signs in deep-red Lawrence County burning. Not after it burned, but while it was burning. It wasn’t even halfway gone. Whoever set the fire made a hasty getaway is all we’re saying. ”