October 29, 2022

OBAMA: Herschel Walker is a ‘celebrity who wants to be a politician’, you know.

David has a fun post up today about Stacey Abrams and her gigantic ego that refuses to accept defeat. You know who else has a huge ego? Barack Obama. That is why it’s so delicious to hear him accuse others of such things. He told the crowd that Herschel Walker is “a celebrity to who wants to be a politician.” The irony in that statement is that Barack Obama is a politician who wants to be a celebrity. He was elevated to celebrity status during his time in the White House and celebrities were regular guests at the Obama White House. Michelle Obama held regular live performances by musicians and singers to entertain the Obamas and their guests. Sports stars stopped by and we were even subjected to Obama’s annual picks during March Madness.

Walker was a brilliant running back in college and the USFL (and alas, a key player in the Dallas Cowboys’ three Super Bowl wins of the 1990s), but I don’t think his goal was to become the Biggest Celebrity in the World.