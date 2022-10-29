October 29, 2022

STRIKE A POSE, THERE’S NOTHING TO IT: John Fetterman’s ‘Trump-Voting Republican’ Parents Are Card-Carrying Democrats.

Related: Calling out the Fetterman cult. “For you see, like Jill Biden, Gisele Fetterman uses her husband to gain power. She plays the American political game well. Questioning her husband’s ability to understand simple conversation is ‘ableist.’ Swimming is racist. She says these loony things knowing she does not have to make sense. All she has to do is give her supporters a moral cause. Living in a mansion is her way of fighting racism. But what she is doing is evil because she is profiting from someone else’s pain — a person she once professed to love.”