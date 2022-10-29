October 29, 2022

THE REPUBLICAN RAINBOW COALITION:

Crist attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis for the now widely supported Parental Rights in Education Bill that progressives once tried to mock as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The former Republican governor and Democratic congressman (which pretty much says it all) accused DeSantis of launching a culture war in schools. DeSantis doubled down to destroy him.

“When you oppose the Parent’s Rights in Education Bill, which prevents 6-, 7-, 8-year-olds from having sexuality gender ideology injected in their curriculum, you are the one that’s waging the culture war,” DeSantis said. “Because it’s inappropriate to have that in elementary school. It’s inappropriate to tell a 6-year-old that they were born in the wrong body. It’s inappropriate to tell an 8-year-old that they may have been born a girl but maybe they’re really a boy.” With Crist looking blank, DeSantis personalized the point: “My daughters are very athletic. And we signed legislation to protect the right of women’s athletes. That you should not have someone competing on the men’s team for three years and then switch to the women’s team.” Then he delivered the coup de grâce: “Charlie Crist opposed that bill. He said he would have vetoed it. I’m going to protect women’s sports in the state of Florida.”

Voters clearly like what they heard. Almost every RealClearPolitics poll gives DeSantis a double-digit lead over Crist, and for good reason. Under his administration, Florida has gone from a purple state to a solid red one, thanks in part to his exploding approval among Hispanics. A new Telemundo/LX News poll puts DeSantis at 56 percent approval with the group and just 41 percent disapproval (he had lost Hispanics by 10 percentage points when he won in 2018). And despite Democratic wailing, the majority of them, 50 percent, supported his Martha’s Vineyard immigrant drop-off. Hispanic backing could help DeSantis be the first Republican governor to win the formerly blue Miami-Dade County since Jeb Bush 20 years ago. And the Latino-driven reddening may extend beyond Florida to the rest of the country, due to Democratic racism.

It was indeed progressive racism that presumed Latinos — as a Democrat-designated minority group — would go along with leftist lunacy when it went against their very traditions and religion. In the liberal mindset, nonwhite automatically means anti-white and pro-illegal immigration. Thus, leftists thought they could push their LGBTQ-X agenda down a macho, Catholic, family-centric culture’s throat. Could tell them any man or woman can switch from madre to padre. Could brand group members “Latinx,” expecting them to embrace androgyny like most Democrats do.