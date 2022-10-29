October 29, 2022

DON SURBER: Dems listen to RCP, not 538.

538 spent the summer fluffing Democrat chances. In mid-September, N8 Ag gave Democrats a 34% chance of keeping both the House and the Senate.

RCP said all along Republicans would win the House and the Senate. It was just a matter of how many races Republicans would win.

Today it has Republicans winning between 225 and 262 seats in the House and a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

538 still insists Democrats have an 18% chance of keeping both the House and the Senate.

Who is right?

It does not matter because 538 has lost the ear of the Democrat Party. They know they are doomed. They haven’t had as big a Lost Cause since Republicans beat them in the Civil War.