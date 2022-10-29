October 29, 2022

LET’S CHECK IN WITH THE CELEBRITIES WHO SAID THEY’D QUIT TWITTER IF ELON MUSK TOOK OVER:

Will Leftists leave Twitter en masse if Musk really restores banned accounts (notably Donald Trump’s and Matt Margolis’) and makes it clear that views that dissent from the Leftist line on transgender issues, the 2020 election, and other points that got people banned before will now be tolerated on Twitter? If so, they will only reinforce the impression that they’re a bunch of fascists who can’t bear the enunciation of opposing views and would prefer to crush their opponents rather than debate them. As if we didn’t know that already.

Doesn’t continually crying wolf have diminishing returns for the left? Celebrities who said they’d leave America in 2016 if Trump was elected — and didn’t.