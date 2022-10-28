October 28, 2022

DON’T GET COCKY: Black Voters Are Shifting Right and the Left Is Losing It.

Let’s start with the insulting. MSNBC host Tiffany Cross slammed the Republican National Committee’s slate of “diverse” Republican congressional candidates, saying “faces of color do not always equate to voices of color.” She then tokenized minority Republicans, including those currently serving in Congress such as Senators Ted Cruz, Tim Scott, and Marco Rubio, and Representatives Byron Donalds, Mayra Flores, Nicole Malliotakis, Burgess Owens, and others, adding that they are “the political equivalent of ‘some of my best friends are Black.'”

Liberal elites often dismiss conservative minority candidates to avoid real debate. Hosts like Cross, elected officials, and political pundits don’t want minority voters to know that there are good reasons to consider non-liberal candidates, especially those of the same race. It undercuts the narrative that Democrats are the party of inclusivity. Increasingly, the criticism that Republicans don’t reach out to communities of color is proving as false as the belief that conservative values don’t resonate with minorities.