October 27, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN MESSAGE DISCIPLINE: Biden pushes Corvette to 118 mph in drag race against Colin Powell’s son.

President Biden is burning rubber away from the the midterm campaign trail. The 79-year-old took his 1967 Corvette Stingray for a spin on an episode of CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage” that aired Wednesday night. Biden’s green convertible, featuring a 350-horsepower V-8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission, was no match for Michael Powell’s more powerful automatic 2015 Stingray. The president, clad in a navy blue Ralph Lauren polo, khakis and sunglasses, was beaten off the line at the James J. Rowley Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, Md., and never caught up, despite getting the classic car up to 118 mph. Powell, the son of the late Secretary of State Colin Powell, avenged Biden’s victory over the elder Powell in a similar drag race that aired on the program in 2016.

Funny how the internal combustion engine is a singular environmental evil — until it’s time for a pre-midterms PR appearance by Grandpa Brandon:

● Biden praises high gas prices as part of ‘incredible transition’ of the US economy away from fossil fuels.

● Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030.

● Biden last year: “We will take, literally, millions of automobiles off the road — off the road, saving tens of millions of barrels of oil, dealing with cleaning up the air. This is not hyperbole; this is a fact.”

● Granholm: California’s New Gas Vehicle Sale Ban ‘Could Be’ a National Model. “Elex Michaelson [of Los Angeles’ Fox affiliate] asked [Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm], ‘California made national headlines by becoming the first state to say, by 2035, we’re not going to have any gas-powered vehicles that are new that are being sold. You can still drive your old ones, but you can’t sell new ones. Do you like this concept?’ Granholm responded, ‘Yeah, I do. I think California really is leaning in. And of course, the federal government has a goal of — the president has announced — by 2030 that half of the vehicles in the U.S., the new ones sold would be electric.’”

● Kinsley Gaffe: State Dept. official slammed for saying he prefers high gas prices.

● Buttigieg Whines About Americans Not Wanting Electric Cars.

● Pete Buttigieg blasted for touting ‘benefit’ for electric vehicle owners from ‘pain’ of high gas prices.

And all of the games with gas prices:

Earlier: Biden: Releasing 15 Million More Barrels of Oil Reserves Right Before Election ‘Not Politically Motivated at All!’

More malarkey: “Let’s debunk some myths: My administration has not stopped or slowed U.S. oil production.”

Joe Biden, it’s time to meet Joe Biden!

● Biden’s plan to cancel Keystone pipeline signals a rocky start with Canada.

—The Washington Post, January 19th, 2021.

● Success: Biden Gets the High Gas Prices He Promised.

—The Pipeline, June 17th.

● Biden pulls 3 offshore oil lease sales, curbing new drilling this year.

—The Washington Post, May 12th.

● Biden administration won’t appeal judge’s ruling revoking Gulf of Mexico drilling leases.

—The Washington Post, February 28th.

Flashbacks: Why Aren’t Democrats Dancing for Joy About Sky-High Gas Prices?

In the service of reducing carbon emissions, Democrats have long openly worked to raise the price of fossil fuel energy. They have done so by proposing carbon taxes, cap-and-trade schemes, higher leasing fees, and other measures to jack up costs so people burn less of it. This is why Barack Obama said, in answer to a related question about electricity, that his energy plan would make prices “necessarily skyrocket.” This is why Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna praised BP’s CEO less than six months ago for pledging to reduce oil and gas production by 40% by 2030. Reductions in oil production and rising gasoline prices are part of the Democrats’ agenda and the Paris climate agenda. There’s even more to it than that. Over the past decade, the Democrats’ overt hostility toward fossil fuels has even driven companies in the industry to sideline production, purely for public relations purposes, while prioritizing meaningless, politically correct carbon emissions goals. How can Democrats suddenly feign outrage at their incredible success in influencing the industry? Is it a mystery why Democrats aren’t doing a sack dance and celebrating the salvation of planet earth? There’s the small matter of their political survival, of course. It would be unseemly — like doing a jig at an Irish funeral — to celebrate other people’s pain. And it would cost many Democrats who are secretly jubilant about high gas prices their political careers. Instead, Democrats are pretending to look for a way to “ease consumers’ pain.”

In September of 2019, after CNN’s seven hour “climate change town hall,” Bryan Preston wrote, “Seriously, if you see all of the above — which is just a sample — and vote for any of these people for any office at any level, it’s on you. If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela.”

And as Kate of Small Dead Animals wrote after the CNN horror show, “Don’t make the mistake of thinking they don’t mean it.”

● Aren’t California’s High Gas Prices What The Left Have Wanted?

● NBC, the Washington Post, and the New York Times in lockstep call for higher gas taxes.

● 2008 L.A. Times headline: “The joy of $8 gas.”

● “Under my plan, energy costs will necessarily skyrocket…”

In other words, Obama administration retreads are following the same playbook as the original Obama administration: “We’re going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas,” is the perfect Kinsley Gaffe for an Obama administration retread like Biden: As Steven Chu, Obama’s then-incoming energy secretary, told the Wall Street Journal in the fall of 2008: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

So despite Biden claiming today that high gas prices are Putin’s fault, is it fair to ask if Biden is on the payroll of Putin? As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing: Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

“Yep,” Glenn added in late 2019. “You know who did do these things? Obama. You know who supports these things now? Democrats.”

● Americans Need To Pay More for Gas To Defend ‘Liberal World Order.’

● Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.

● The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.

Related: Biden tormented by Republican guerrilla campaign and ‘I did it’ stickers.

