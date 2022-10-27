October 27, 2022

ALL THIS AND WORLD WAR TWO: MSNBC’s O’Donnell Compares John Fetterman to FDR & Winston Churchill.

By tying FDR and Churchill to Fetterman, O’Donnell hopes to lead his viewers to believe that Fetterman is just as capable of performing his duties as Senator as FDR and Churchill were in leading their respective nations in World War II.

The problem is that FDR was stricken by Polio and unable to walk. That didn’t affect his ability to speak or make important decisions. Whereas Fetterman is clearly mentally incapacitated.

O’Donnell is so desperate for his party to control the United States Senate that he’s willing to lie to his audience.