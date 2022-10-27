October 27, 2022

MSNBC INVITES PROMINENT ANTI-SEMITE TO DISCUSS WHY ANTI-SEMITES SHOULD BE CANCELED:

Sounds like Al Sharpton’s anti-Semitism was “intentional,” right? It definitely was. During his interview on Morning Joe to discuss the Kanye West situation, however, Sharpton alluded to his past anti-Semitism by suggesting he had accidentally said some “things that are harmful and could be interpreted wrong.” He didn’t really “mean it,” unlike Kanye.

And the people at MSNBC really buy that? They don’t care. It’s been more than four years since MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed a hacker planted homophobic, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic comments on her old blog. She hired a cybersecurity expert and notified the FBI, but we’re still awaiting the results of that so-called investigation. Reid was promoted in 2020.

Has Sharpton ever apologized? Not really. In a 2020 article commemorating the Crown Heights riots, Tablet magazine editor at large Liel Leibovitz wrote: “As the years went by, Sharpton was given ample opportunity to apologize for his prominent role in this modern day anti-Semitic bloodletting. He never did.”

When MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was a congressman, did he ever sponsor a resolution condemning Sharpton for his “racist and anti-Semitic views”? He did! In March 2000, then-Rep. Scarborough (R., Fla.) introduced a concurrent resolution blasting Sharpton’s “vicious verbal anti-Semitic attacks directed at members of the Jewish faith,” as well as his “fierce demagoguery [that] incited violence, riots, and murder in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York.”