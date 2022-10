TEXAS: More Harris County Graft To Democrats Uncovered. “Remember of three of Lina Hidalgo’s aides were indicted on corruption charges involving funneling Flu Manchu funding to a Democratic Party-linked political firm? Well, there’s more.”

