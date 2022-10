THEY HAVE THE MONEY ON THEIR SIDE; ALL WE HAVE IS ON OUR SIDE IS FUNDAMENTAL FAIRNESS: “Harvard Students Get $2,700 for Pro-Affirmative Action Rally at SCOTUS.” It is one of the weirdest myths in the world that the left is impecunious, while the right is rolling in dough. Especially with the race and sex issues I tend to deal with, the opposite is true.