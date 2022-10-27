October 27, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Victoria Taft: Would You Want John Fetterman Driving Your Kid’s School Bus? “Well, I don’t want to poop in your oatmeal or anything, but those reporters, MSNBC’s writers, and John Fetterman’s doctor don’t seem to be very observant.”

Rick Moran: More and More Democratic Seats are Now in Play as the Red Tide Keeps Rolling.

Yours Truly: I Can’t Believe Moscow’s Latest Lame Excuse for the Ukraine War. “Are you ready for this? Seriously, I need you to be sitting down.”