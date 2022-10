October 27, 2022

IT’S NOT THE RECESSION, IT’S ZUCK SPENDING $10 BILLION A YEAR BUILDING A VR ‘METAVERSE’ NOBODY WANTS WHILE HIS MONEYMAKER, FACEBOOK, FLOUNDERS: Meta Stock Crash Steepens As Facebook Parent Grapples With Recession Fears.

